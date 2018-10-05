Leader of local drug ring to face time in federal prison

BATON ROUGE - The Department of Justice has sentenced the leader of a major Baton Rouge drug ring to 70 months in prison.

Eric Williams organized the distribution of multiple drugs in the Valley Park area. Williams pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute 46.5 grams of heroin, 285 grams of cocaine, and 28.35 grams of marijuana. He also pled guilty to unlawful use of a communication facility and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

During the course of the investigation, agents became aware that Williams was also involved in an illegal dogfighting operation. Law enforcement intercepted Williams and others over numerous telephone conversations regarding the results of fights in Louisiana and Georgia. They also talked about future fights, cash wagers, breeding, and training more dogs for fights.

On August 24, 2017, authorities searched two home in Baton Rouge and seized 13 pit bulls. The dogs belonged to Williams and were related to dogfighting activities.

Following his 70 month sentence, Williams will have three years of supervised release.