LDWF: Virginia man wins waterfowl conservation stamp competition

Photo: Winning drawing by Guy Crittenden./ Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

BATON ROUGE - A Virginia man was selected as the winner of the 2019 Louisiana Waterfowl Conservation Stamp Competition.

The competition is sponsored by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. According to the department, the annual contest picks artwork that will be used for the Louisiana Duck Stamp.

This is the second year Guy Crittenden has won the contest. His first win was in 2015. In 2013 and 2014 Crittenden came in second.

Crittenden has also won duck stamp competitions in Virginia, Nevada, Michigan, California, Colorado, North Carolina, Oklahoma, and Connecticut, the LDWF said.

His 2019 winning drawing features two northern shoveler ducks in flight with several others in the background. The stamp will go on sale June 1, 2019.

