LDWF: Unregistered boat stop leads to sex trafficking suspect

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says a man in an unregistered boat turned out to be wanted on a sex charge.



Spokesman Adam Einck says enforcement agents arrested 26-year-old Jean Luc Williams of New Orleans on a charge of trafficking children for sex.



Einck says the agents were on patrol Sunday in St. Bernard Parish when they saw a man fishing. They checked for compliance with boating regulations and found that Williams had not registered the boat or completed a required boating education course.

Investigators say Williams had an active warrant out for his arrest from Orleans Parish.



It was not immediately clear whether Williams has an attorney who could comment.