LDWF to close shrimp season in portions of state waters

BATON ROUGE- The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has announced that the fall shrimp season will close in a portion on state inside waters.

The closure will take effective Dec. 18 at sunset.

Waters that will close to shrimping include:

-All state inside waters from the Mississippi/Louisiana state line westward to the Louisiana/Texas state line except for the following waters located east of the Mississippi River.

-Chef Menteur and Rigolets Passes, Lake Borgne, Mississippi Sound, Mississippi River Gulf Outlet, a section of the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway in Orleans parish from the GIWW East Closure Sector Gate westward to the GIWW intersection with the Inner Harbor Navigation Canal and the open waters of Breton and Chandeleur Sounds.

All state outside waters will remain open at this time.