LDWF to close oyster harvest in Sister Lake

1 hour 28 minutes 44 seconds ago Wednesday, December 20 2017 Dec 20, 2017 December 20, 2017 6:28 AM December 20, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

TERREBONNE PARISH- The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will close the oyster harvest in the Sister Lake Public Oyster Seed Reservation a half hour after sunset on Dec. 22.

Authorities say recent harvest pressure has depleted the limited supply of oysters in the public area. Protection of the remaining oyster resources is in the long-term best interest of the oyster populations in these areas, according to LDWF. 

To view, a map of current closure area click here.

