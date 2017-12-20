LDWF to close oyster harvest in Sister Lake

TERREBONNE PARISH- The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will close the oyster harvest in the Sister Lake Public Oyster Seed Reservation a half hour after sunset on Dec. 22.

Authorities say recent harvest pressure has depleted the limited supply of oysters in the public area. Protection of the remaining oyster resources is in the long-term best interest of the oyster populations in these areas, according to LDWF.

To view, a map of current closure area click here.