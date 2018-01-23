LDWF to close fall shrimp season

BATON ROUGE-The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has announced that the fall shrimp season will close Jan 26 at sunset.

Waterways that will be closed to shrimping will include:

-Chef Menteur and Rigolets Passes, Lake Borgne, Mississippi Sound, Mississippi River Gulf Outlet (MRGO), and a section of the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway (GIWW) in Orleans parish from the GIWW East Closure Sector Gate westward to the GIWW intersection with the Inner Harbor Navigation Canal.

-The portion of state outside waters extending to the three-mile line from the northwest shore of Caillou Boca at -90 degrees 50 minutes 27 seconds west longitude westward to the western shore of Freshwater Bayou Canal at -92 degrees 18 minutes 33 seconds west longitude

Waterways that will remain open will include:

-The open waters of Breton and Chandeleur Sounds

-All state outside waters east of Caillou Boca as well as all state outside waters west of Freshwater Bayou Canal.