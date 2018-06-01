LDWF reminds people to renew fishing and hunting licenses

BATON ROUGE- The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries wants to remind sports enthusiasts that all 2017-18 recreational fishing and hunting licenses will expire on June 30.

According to a release, licenses for the 2018-19 seasons are now available for purchase and are valid until June 30, 2019.

Licenses can be purchased in several ways. They can be bought online, at local license vendors, or at LDWF offices in Baton Rouge, Opelousas, Lake Charles, Pineville, and Monroe.

Earlier this year, the department transitioned to a new license sales system with added conveniences for outdoor enthusiasts, according to the release. The new system allows license holders to reprint copies of their license during the year at no charge, create login information, and eventually the option to auto-renew.

For more information, click here.