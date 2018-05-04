83°
LDWF offers new online method for civil restitution payments

1 hour 53 minutes 57 seconds ago Friday, May 04 2018 May 4, 2018 May 04, 2018 1:49 PM May 04, 2018 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has expanded its method of collecting payments for civil restitution associated with violations.

According to a release, violators can pay their civil restitution online from anywhere at any time using major credit cards. The portal, developed in partnership with Louisiana Interactive, is now available for the convenience of those that need to make civil restitution payments.

The new technology will allow LDWF to collect civil restitution payments in a more efficient manner, according to the release.

The new secure portal is available here and can be accessed on any device. 

