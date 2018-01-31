LDWF launches online ordering for oyster hatchery larvae

BATON ROUGE- Beginning at 8 a.m. on Feb. 6., the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will launch an online order portal so people can order oyster hatchery larvae.

People will be able to order hatchery-reared oyster larvae and seed from the Michael C. Voisin Oyster Hatchery. Requests will only be accepted via the online ordering portal and will be filled based on the order that they are received.

According to the LDWF, priority will be given to in-state large orders. Large orders may be reduced or split by the department based on the availability of larvae and seed.

The online ordering form can be found here by clicking on the "Larvae Order Form' button, or forms can be accessed directly here.