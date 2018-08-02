LDWF: La. man cited for shooting whooping crane

Photo: Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

VILLE PLATTE - Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries cited a Ville Platte man for shooting a whooping crane.

Gilvin Aucoin, 52, was cited for violating the Endangered Species Act, according to KATC. Authorities were notified about a wounded crane that was found near a crawfish pond in Evangeline Parish.

At the scene, agents questioned Aucoin who was working on the land at the time. During questioning, Aucoin allegedly admitted to shooting the bird with a .22 caliber rifle on July 25.

Authorities seized the firearm.

Violators of the Endangered Species Act could face up to a $50,000 fine and a year in jail.

LDWF has released 125 whooping cranes in the state since 2011. Currently, the department is tracking 65 whooping cranes. Authorities say the bird that was shot was one of the ones released in 2011.