LDWF asks people to leave suspected injured, orphaned birds alone

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fishers wants to remind people to leave suspected injured or orphaned birds alone.

Officials say each year the LDWF receives calls from the public who have found what they believe to be abandoned birds.

"It is against the law to capture, transport or possess birds listed on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Migratory Bird Treaty Act list and other wildlife," said the department. "Generally, birds and other wildlife are better off left where they are found."

Agents say it's not uncommon to find young birds away from their nests during the spring and summer as they learn to fly.

"Young birds can be found hopping on the ground or in shrubs, fluttering their wings and may appear to be in distress. In reality, the young bird is continuing to be fed by its parents and is simply practicing for flight," according to the LDWF. "If left undisturbed, adult birds will call and wait for a response from their young and provide the necessary care for the fledging during this process."

There are some cases, officials say, where intervention may be beneficial. Those who encounter displaced nestlings or birds which are mostly featherless may immediately return the bird to its nest if at all possible.

Individuals who believe they have encountered an injured bird, should leave it alone and contact a biologist at their nearest LDWF Regional Office or an LDWF licensed wildlife rehabilitator.

Anyone interested in LDWF’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Program can call Melissa Collins at 225-763-8584.