LDWF announces registration for 2018 alligator lottery hunts

BATON ROUGE - Residents can now apply to hunt for alligators for the upcoming season. Registration for the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries 2018 alligator lottery hunts is now open.

According to a release, areas for hunting include wildlife management areas, public lakes and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers property. To see the full list of locations, click here.

The registration is open to eligible alligator hunters through a lottery selection system on five LDWF Coastal and Nongame Resources WMAs, 14 LDWF Wildlife WMAs, 25 public lakes, and one USACOE property.

The lottery alligator harvests will be conducted between Aug. 29-Oct. 4. Exact harvest dates will vary by WMA/public lake and will be specified at the time selected hunters are notified. Selected hunters may be assigned specific areas to conduct alligator harvest activities on certain WMAs/public lakes.

For application information, click here.