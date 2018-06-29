LDWF agents patrolling waterways for impaired boaters this weekend

BATON ROUGE - "Operation Dry Water" will take place from June 29 to July 1, as Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents work to keep people on the water safe.

During the weekend, LDWF agents will patrol state waterways, specifically looking out for impaired boaters.

LDWF reminds boaters that DWI rules extend from the road to the water. A DWI can be issued to anyone operating a moving messel or vehicle while impaired.

Alcohol is the leading contributing factor in fatal boating incidents, according to LDWF. Louisiana had 19 boating fatalities in 2017. Alcohol played a role in three of them. 19 percent of all fatal 2017 boating incidents nationwide listed alcohol as a contributing factor.