LDWF agents issue multiple dove baiting citations in six parishes

Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries wrote 39 citations to 29 individuals for alleged dove baiting during the opened weekend of dove season.

From September 1 through September 3, agents cited people in six different parishes.

In Franklin Parish, eight citations were issued for hunting doves over a baited area and six citations for aiding and abetting others in hunting doves over a baited area. Agents issued five similar citations in Rapides Parish.

In St. Helena Parish, agents issued five citations for hunting doves over a baited area, two placement of bait citations, and for two aiding and abetting others. Agents wrote four hunting over a baited area and one placement of bait citation in West Feliciana Parish.

Two citations for hunting over a baited area and one for aiding and abetting were issued in Avoyelles Parish. Lastly, LDWF agents issued two hunting over a baited area in Evangeline Parish.

According to LDWF, all migratory game bird baiting cases are filed with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for prosecution in Federal Court.