LDWF agent shot multiple times during early morning traffic stop

Image from WWL-TV

MOREHOUSE PARISH - An agent with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries was shot multiple times during a traffic stop early Saturday morning.

According to the LDWF, at 2:06 a.m. Saturday morning, Senior Agent Tyler Wheeler, 25, of Monroe performed a vehicle stop in the southbound lane of Hwy. 165 between Sterlington and Bastrop in the Perryville area.

During the vehicle stop, Wheeler was shot multiple times, according to the LDWF.

Wheeler was found on the ground around 2:15 a.m. by another LDWF agent who was in the area near the traffic stop.

The agent was able to radio a distress call to LDWF dispatch, secure the scene, notify local EMS and render assistance to Wheeler, according to the LDWF.

EMS arrived on scene and stabilized Wheeler, LDWF said. He was airlifted around 4:00 a.m. to the LSU Health Shreveport Trauma Center for immediate treatment, according to the LDWF.

The extent of Wheeler's injuries is unknown at this time.

Authorities are actively looking for the shooting suspect, LDWF said.

Louisiana State Police will be conducting the investigation with assistance from the LDWF Enforcement Division.

Officials said Wheeler has been an LDWF agent for two and a half years and is married with one child.

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.