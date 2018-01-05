LDAF launches new mobile app

BATON ROUGE- The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry has launched a new app that will make it easier to verify individuals claiming to be landscaping or other horticulture professionals.

According to a release, within in the app users can verify a horticulture license, permit of a business or file a complaint.

"We wanted to give homeowners a convenient tool to quickly confirm if an individual holds a current horticulture license as well as file a complaint," said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M. "Not only are licenses required by law, properly licensed individuals have the training necessary to perform the work."

Licensees must pass a written exam administered by LDAF, demonstrating proficiency in their profession, according to the release. Also, arborists and landscape irrigation contractors must possess proper liability insurance and some licensed professions require participation in periodic refresher training through continuing education.