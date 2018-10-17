Lawyers representing woman indicted in poisoning death withdraw from murder case

BATON ROUGE - Two attorneys representing a woman accused of poisoning a man she had claimed to be married to have removed themselves from the case.

Court documents obtained by WBRZ say the attorneys representing Meshell Hale formally withdrew from her case Wednesday. As a result, Hale's court appearance has been continued to Nov. 15 while she seeks new legal representation.

Hale was indicted earlier this month in the 2015 death of Damian Skipper. His death was originally determined to be caused by a heart attack.

Hale was arrested in June after the coroner's office ran specific tests for poison on Skipper's exhumed body. His death has been reclassified as a homicide and Hale was arrested for murder.

Authorities began to suspect Hale in Skipper's death after she became embroiled in the death investigation of her real husband, Arthur Noflin, in New Orleans. Noflin's body was found in a burning car, but it was revealed he suffered from some of the same symptoms as Skipper before his death.

A lawsuit filed by Noflin's insurance company reveals he signed off on a change to his life insurance policy less than a year before his death. The documents named Meshell Hale as the sole beneficiary of his $750,000 policy in July 2015. He was found dead in March of 2016.

Hale has not been charged with Noflin's death.