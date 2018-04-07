57°
Lawyers: Prosecutors withheld evidence of teen's innocence
BATON ROUGE - A legal team has petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to hear its claim that Louisiana prosecutors withheld evidence for a murder trial that ended in a guilty verdict against an intellectually disabled teenager accused of killing a pizza deliveryman.
Corey Williams was convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Jarvis Griffin nearly two decades ago, at age 16.
Earlier this week, a group of former prosecutors and Justice Department officials filed a brief in support of a petition by Williams' lawyers asking the court to review and reverse Williams' conviction.
Williams' lawyers say there wasn't any physical evidence linking him to the January 1998 death of Griffin, who was killed and robbed while delivering a pizza to a Shreveport home.
Caddo Parish prosecutors haven't responded to those petitions.
