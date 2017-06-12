Lawyer: Video from night Penn. State pledge died 'horrific'

BELLEFONTE, Pa. - The lawyer for the family of a Penn State sophomore who died after a fall at a fraternity house calls video from that night horrific and painful to watch.

Attorney Tom Kline says the security footage shown in a court proceeding Monday shows Tim Piazza's suffering and a callous response by members of Beta Theta Pi.

Kline calls the tape the most horrific thing he's seen as a lawyer.

He's representing the parents of the 19-year-old Piazza, who died after a fall Feb. 2 at the house during a night of drinking.

The tape shows Piazza writhing in apparent agony. Doctors say he suffered severe head and abdominal injuries.

No one called for help for nearly 12 hours after he was first injured. The footage shows him repeatedly falling and striking his head.