Lawyer says Trump not under investigation
WASHINGTON - A member of President Donald Trump's outside legal team says the president is not under investigation, contradicting a recent tweet from Trump.
Speaking on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday, attorney Jay Sekulow said the "president is not under investigation by the special counsel." He said Trump's statement on Twitter Friday was specifically in response to a story in The Washington Post about the expanding probe into Russia's election meddling.
The president wrote on Twitter: "I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt." The message apparently referred to Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general whose role leading the federal investigation has become increasingly complicated.
Sekulow said Trump "is not and has not been under investigation."
