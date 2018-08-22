83°
Lawyer says Cohen has info of Mueller interest

Wednesday, August 22 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -  Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, has information of interest to special counsel Robert Mueller handling the Russia probe.

That's according to Cohen's lawyer, Lanny Davis.

Davis said the information could include whether Trump knew ahead of time about the hacking of Democratic emails during the 2016 presidential election, knowledge about a possible conspiracy to corrupt American democracy by the Russians and the failure to report that knowledge to the FBI.

Davis spoke in a series of television interviews Wednesday.

Cohen pleaded guilty Tuesday to campaign-finance violations and other charges. And he says Trump directed him to arrange the payment of hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels and a former Playboy model to fend off damage to his White House bid.

Davis also says Cohen wouldn't want to be pardoned by Trump.

