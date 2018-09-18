Lawyer: Move trial from courthouse with Confederate monument

81°
Tuesday, September 18 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A legal argument has been revived in Louisiana over whether a black defendant can get a fair trial in a courthouse where a Confederate monument is displayed.
  
Niles Haymer, a lawyer for defendant Ronnie Anderson, says the answer is no.
  
Haymer says he filed a motion Tuesday to have Anderson's case moved out of state court in East Feliciana Parish, where a Confederate monument stands outside the courthouse.
  
A judge rejected a similar motion in August, saying Haymer filed too late. But the district attorney has since filed a new charge against Anderson - illegal possession of a stolen weapon.
  
That gives Haymer an opportunity to renew his argument: He says the monument sends a message that black defendants cannot get a fair trial in East Feliciana Parish.

