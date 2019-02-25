Lawyer expects Kelly to post bail within hours

CHICAGO (AP) - R. Kelly's lawyer says he expects the R&B singer to post bail Monday evening.

Attorney Steve Greenberg said Monday afternoon that Kelly's ability to post bail isn't affected by a child support case involving the singer because that case is a civil court matter. Greenberg reiterated at the news conference that his position is that Kelly has done nothing wrong and said no one has shown him any evidence to the contrary.

During a hearing earlier Monday, Greenberg pleaded not guilty on Kelly's behalf to 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse involving four females, including three who prosecutors allege were underage when the abuse occurred.

Kelly, who was acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008, has denied wrongdoing and his attorney says he's confident the singer will be vindicated.