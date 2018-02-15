70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Lawyer: 'El Chapo' eager to go to trial

8 hours 8 minutes 57 seconds ago Thursday, February 15 2018 Feb 15, 2018 February 15, 2018 12:43 PM February 15, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) - The lawyer for notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman says his client is eager to go to trial.
  
Defense attorney Eduardo Balarezo told reporters on Thursday that Guzman wanted to knock down any speculation he might plead guilty and cooperate with U.S. authorities in his drug trafficking case. The lawyer also renewed complaints about conditions at a jail where his client is being held in solitary confinement.
  
The remarks came after a hearing in which a judge set Sept. 5 for jury selection for a trial in New York City.
  
Guzman has pleaded not guilty to charges that his Sinaloa cartel laundered billions of dollars and oversaw a ruthless campaign of murders and kidnappings. If he's convicted, he'll face life in prison.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days