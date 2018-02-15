70°
Lawyer: 'El Chapo' eager to go to trial
NEW YORK (AP) - The lawyer for notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman says his client is eager to go to trial.
Defense attorney Eduardo Balarezo told reporters on Thursday that Guzman wanted to knock down any speculation he might plead guilty and cooperate with U.S. authorities in his drug trafficking case. The lawyer also renewed complaints about conditions at a jail where his client is being held in solitary confinement.
The remarks came after a hearing in which a judge set Sept. 5 for jury selection for a trial in New York City.
Guzman has pleaded not guilty to charges that his Sinaloa cartel laundered billions of dollars and oversaw a ruthless campaign of murders and kidnappings. If he's convicted, he'll face life in prison.
