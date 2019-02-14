Lawyer: Convicted officer beaten in prison

CHICAGO (AP) - An attorney for the white Chicago police convicted in the fatal shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald says the officer was beaten by fellow inmates within hours of his transfer from an Illinois prison to a federal prison in Connecticut.

Tammy Wendt told reporters Thursday that Jason Van Dyke was placed in general population by prison officials who she says didn't take steps to ensure he wouldn't be attacked by other inmates.

Wendt says Van Dyke told his appellate attorneys about the attack in a phone call. Wendt served on Van Dyke's defense team at trial, where he was convicted of second-degree murder and aggravated battery.

Wendt and Van Dyke's wife say they've not been able to talk to him since his transfer to federal custody.

The Illinois Department of Corrections confirmed in a written statement Thursday that Van Dyke was transferred from state custody but did not say why. The federal bureau of prisons declined to comment.