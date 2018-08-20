88°
Lawyer: Arrested migrant may have been mistaken for brother

Monday, August 20 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: CNN

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The lawyer for a Mexican migrant detained by immigration agents in California while driving his wife to a hospital to give birth says the man may have been mistaken by agents for his brother.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials say Joel Arrona Lara was wanted on a warrant in a homicide case in Mexico. He was detained last week while stopping for gas. His wife, Maria del Carmen Venegas, had to drive herself to a scheduled C-section.

Arrona attorney EmilioAmaya Garcia told KCBS-TV on Sunday he is unaware of any warrant and has been unable to confirm it with the Mexican consulate. Garcia says authorities might have mistaken Arrona for his brother, who has done jail time in Mexico.

A telephone message to the consulate was not returned.

