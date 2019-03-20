68°
Latest Weather Blog
Lawsuit: Vanderbilt hospital operated on wrong kidney
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee woman says Vanderbilt University Medical Center operated on the wrong kidney during her surgery in what federal officials call a "never event."
The Tennessean reports Carla Miller says the error damaged her urinary system and she now needs dialysis for life.
She's seeking more than $25 million in damages in a lawsuit filed Tuesday.
Vanderbilt officials declined comment to the newspaper.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says wrong-site surgeries are "vivid and terrifying errors" that can signal underlying problems at hospitals. Last month, another lawsuit asserted a Vanderbilt patient died when an unsupervised resident botched a routine procedure, and a former Vanderbilt nurse was indicted on charges of accidentally administering a lethal dose of a paralyzing drug.
All three alleged incidents took place in 2017.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BR Crisis Intervention Center: Circle of Support Walk
-
DOTD crews are inspecting the southbound portion of Intracoastal Bridge damaged by...
-
Lane closed indefinitely after dump truck collides with Intracoastal Bridge
-
Rising river seeping into neighborhoods near levee
-
Court employee accused of falsifying hundreds of drug tests in exchange for...