68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Lawsuit: Vanderbilt hospital operated on wrong kidney

2 hours 36 minutes 14 seconds ago Wednesday, March 20 2019 Mar 20, 2019 March 20, 2019 11:49 AM March 20, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee woman says Vanderbilt University Medical Center operated on the wrong kidney during her surgery in what federal officials call a "never event."
  
The Tennessean reports Carla Miller says the error damaged her urinary system and she now needs dialysis for life.
  
She's seeking more than $25 million in damages in a lawsuit filed Tuesday.
  
Vanderbilt officials declined comment to the newspaper.
  
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says wrong-site surgeries are "vivid and terrifying errors" that can signal underlying problems at hospitals. Last month, another lawsuit asserted a Vanderbilt patient died when an unsupervised resident botched a routine procedure, and a former Vanderbilt nurse was indicted on charges of accidentally administering a lethal dose of a paralyzing drug.
  
All three alleged incidents took place in 2017.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days