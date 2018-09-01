77°
Lawsuit: Surgeon left needle inside patient, who later died

Saturday, September 01 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The family of a Tennessee man who died shortly after a surgeon left a needle inside his chest cavity has sued the hospital.
 
The Tennessean reports 73-year-old John Burns Johnson had open heart surgery at TriStar Centennial Hospital on May 2017. After about nine hours of surgery, a surgeon closed his chest only to discover one of his needles was missing. An X-ray revealed it was inside Johnson. The surgeon then tried to retrieve the needle but was unsuccessful.
 
Johnson died about a month after the surgery. The lawsuit says Johnson's health deteriorated and described his death as "painful, unnecessary and wrongful."
 
The hospital released a statement saying it would not respond to the lawsuit's claims, but noted it is serious about caring for patients and empathizes with the family.

