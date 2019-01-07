Lawsuit: Rapper Boosie claims he was racially profiled while shopping

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) - Hip-hop star and Baton Rouge native, Boosie BadAzz, says he was pepper-sprayed by a mall guard in Mississippi because he's black, but the guard and police say otherwise.

The Sun Herald reported Thursday on pretrial testimony in Boosie's federal lawsuit. The celebrity entered a Dillard's store with about 20 onlookers during Biloxi's 2017 Black Beach Weekend. Biloxi officer Matt Howard says he was called to assist with the "unruly crowd.

Guard Glen Kerley says he pepper-sprayed Boosie's assistant, who he says clenched his fists after being asked to leave. Kerley and Howard say the group then attacked Kerley outside.

Testimony indicates that Kerley repeatedly pepper-sprayed Boosie. Tammy Cotton, who worked for Dillard's at the time, testified that Kerley was known for being aggressive to black shoppers.

A settlement meeting is set for Jan. 17.