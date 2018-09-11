74°
Lawsuit over Louisiana school's hair policy is dismissed

1 hour 8 minutes 39 seconds ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 September 11, 2018 12:39 PM September 11, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Parents of two New Orleans-area school girls have dismissed their lawsuit against a Catholic school over its policy forbidding hair extensions.
  
Christ the King school had rescinded the policy late last month amid accusations that it was discriminatory against black students.
  
Federal court records show the lawsuit was dismissed by the parents on Monday.
  
The school and the Archdiocese of New Orleans drew widespread online outrage after video spread of sixth-grader Faith Fennidy tearfully leaving school after being told her hair style violated the policy.
  
Her mother and the mother of another student filed a state court lawsuit that later was moved to federal court.
  
Neither school officials nor lawyers for the families immediately responded to requests for comment Tuesday.

