Lawsuit: Officers lied about cocaine found in man's truck

PLAQUEMINE - A man arrested by Plaquemine police is now suing the department, claiming officers lied about drugs they reportedly found in his truck.

The incident was first profiled in a WBRZ Investigative Unit report last month.

Officers arrested Ethan James after they found him sleeping in his vehicle outside a McDonald's in 2016. They wrote in a police report that a clear bag of cocaine was seen sitting in a cup holder in plain sight. However, charges against James were dismissed after the officers' body cam footage showed none of that.

The lawsuit calls out the officers' actions as "reckless", accusing them of searching the vehicle without probable cause and wrongfully accusing James.

The document names the two officers and Chief Kenny Payne as the defendants, accusing the chief of failing to properly train his employees.

James is seeking damages as well as attorney fees for the arrest which he says "humiliated" him and deprived him of his constitutional rights.