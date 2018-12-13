60°
Lawsuit: Louisiana Catholic priest raped boy, 17, in 1979

Thursday, December 13 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The News Orleans Advocate
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A lawsuit says a Catholic Salesian priest has been accused of raping a teenager in the New Orleans area nearly 40 years ago.
  
News outlets report the suit filed Wednesday in Orleans Parish Civil District Court does not reveal the man's identity, but says Salvatore "Father Sam" Isgro raped him in Marrero in 1979 when he was 17.
  
Isgro died in 1990, and was not included in the list Archbishop of New Orleans Gregory Aymond released last month of 57 local clergymen credibly accused of child sex abuse. An archdiocese statement says Isgro was not on the list because the Salesians advised they were uncertain about the identity of the accused.
  
The man is suing the Salesians of Don Bosco, the archdiocese, Aymond, and other officials from both.
