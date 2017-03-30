66°
Lawsuit: Federal judge can't manage her personal affairs

1 hour 28 minutes 36 seconds ago March 30, 2017 Mar 30, 2017 Thursday, March 30 2017 March 30, 2017 12:29 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE - A federal judge in Louisiana who took medical leave after she was mysteriously pulled off a string of cases now faces a lawsuit from a fellow judge challenging her mental and physical capacity to manage her personal and financial affairs.

The case against U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi has been sealed from public view.

However, Lake Charles attorney Thomas Lorenzi confirmed Thursday that he filed the March 16 suit on behalf of U.S. Magistrate Kathleen Kay, who serves under Minaldi. Lorenzi said Kay is acting as a friend of Minaldi.

Minaldi's attorney, Glen Vamvoras, said the judge is fighting the suit because she is "competent and able to manage her own affairs."

The American Press, which reported the suit's filing, is asking a state judge to make the proceedings public.

