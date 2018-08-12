76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Lawsuit: Deputy used stun gun on non-verbal autistic boy

3 hours 4 minutes 27 seconds ago Saturday, August 11 2018 Aug 11, 2018 August 11, 2018 10:34 PM August 11, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: WBRZ Staff

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - A federal lawsuit alleges that a Louisiana sheriff's deputy on school duty shocked a non-verbal, autistic 10th-grader with a stun gun, then left him lying in his own urine until an emergency crew arrived 13 minutes later.
 
Attorney Garret DeReus (duh-ROOS) says Rosie Philips sued Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator on Aug. 1 under the Americans with Disabilities Act. He's the only defendant.
 
The Times of Shreveport reports that Prator declined to comment on the lawsuit, saying only that the department is always trying to improve.
 
The lawsuit alleges that deputies patrolling schools had little to no training on handling people with disabilities until after the incident last August.
 
It also says that since then, the boy has been afraid even to let his family leave a room without him.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days