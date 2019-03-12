Lawsuit claims boy's foot crushed on Universal Studios' E.T. ride

Photo: Orlando Sentinel

ORLANDO, Fla. - A lawsuit claims an 11-year-old boy had his foot and leg crushed at the end of the E.T. Adventure ride at Universal Studios.

The family was visiting from Brazil, according to ABC News. The boy's mother, Roberta Perez, filed the lawsuit in Orange County Circuit Court and is seeking at least $15,000 in damages, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Attorney Edmund Normand said it appears Tiago Perez's left foot got stuck between the ride's vehicle and the cement off-loading area. The young boy broke multiple bones in his toes, foot, and leg.

According to the lawsuit, Universal knew the "design, manufacture, testing, construction and/or operation" of the ride "created an unreasonably dangerous ride."

ABC reports that the lawsuit also claims the child didn't speak English and couldn't read any of the warning signs during his visit at the park at the end of January. Universal declined to comment on the lawsuit.