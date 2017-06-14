Lawmakers to wear LSU colors in charity ball game to honor Congressman Scalise

ALEXANDRIA, VA - Lawmakers will be wearing LSU's purple and gold colors as they participate in Thursday's Congressional Baseball Game for charity.

According to ABC News, both Republicans and Democrats participating in the game will don Louisiana State University's colors as they battle it out in the historic charity ball game.

The sudden uniform swap is meant to honor Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise, who remains in critical condition after he was shot in Virginia Wednesday morning.

In the run-up to the game, which is scheduled to be played at Nationals Park, both sides -- Republicans and Democrats -- hold early-morning practices in neighborhoods around Washington. Scalise was attending the GOP's practice session when a gunman opened fire, injuring him and four others.

The annual game has been played since 1909. In recent years, it has raised $600,000 for charity.