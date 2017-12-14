Lawmakers to reconsider $15B in Louisiana Medicaid contracts

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana lawmakers are scheduled to have a fourth debate on whether to approve $15.4 billion in Medicaid managed-care contract extensions sought by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Under the current deals, set to expire Jan. 31, five managed-care companies oversee health services delivered to 1.5 million Medicaid patients.

House Republicans on the legislature's joint budget committee have blocked the extensions so far, raising concerns about their price tag and oversight of the spending. Edwards, a Democrat, has suggested the lawmakers are being obstructionists.

The joint budget committee will again discuss the proposals Thursday.

If lawmakers don't reverse their opposition, Edwards intends to sidestep them to enact the deals through an emergency contracting process. Attorney General Jeff Landry has suggested contracts done through the emergency statute could be subject to legal dispute.