Lawmakers: Public cut out of Christie's $300M renovation

TRENTON, N.J. - Documents obtained by The Associated Press show that Gov. Chris Christie sought out Wall Street financing for a renovation of the New Jersey statehouse four months before the project was authorized.



And a bipartisan group of federal and state lawmakers say the funding process he pursued was "rigged."



Christie is defending his handling of the sweeping project to renovate the executive wing of the building as legal and appropriate.



Documents obtained through a public records request show the Christie administration put out a request for proposals to rehab the dilapidated building in December. They show he selected RBC Capital Markets in January. That was months before an April meeting of the little-known commission that approved the project.



Current and former Treasury officials say there's nothing unusual about Christie's actions. But Democratic Assemblyman Gary Schaer says "it certainly raises eyebrows." He is chair of the budget committee.