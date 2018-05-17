92°
Lawmakers OK tweaks to Louisiana criminal justice revamp

2 hours 50 minutes 29 seconds ago Thursday, May 17 2018 May 17, 2018 May 17, 2018 12:13 PM May 17, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE (AP) - Louisiana appears ready to tweak a sweeping overhaul to the state's criminal justice system passed last year.
  
The Senate voted 31-0 on Thursday to send the measure to the governor, who is expected to sign it into law.
  
It would allow judges to extend a person's probation two additional years when last year's rewrite capped the maximum term at three. The proposal also lets judges, rather than probation officers, decide if someone's probation should be shortened for good behavior.
  
Judges and prosecutors have pushed for changes to last year's revamp of sentencing and rehabilitation laws, saying they are trying to fix unforeseen problems. But some advocates say the proposal is a rollback, arguing that it's too soon to start making changes to the new policies.
