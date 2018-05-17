Lawmakers OK bill to clarify gun boundaries at schools

BATON ROUGE, La. - It would be clear that concealed carry permit holders in Louisiana are allowed to bring their firearms up to the edge of a school campus under a measure heading to the governor's office.



The House on Thursday gave final passage to the proposal by a vote of 88-6.



Republican Rep. Blake Miguez says his proposal is intended to clarify current law that lets concealed carry permit holders have their guns within 1,000-feet of the edge of a school campus.



A previous version of his bill would have allowed school visitors with concealed carry permit holders to bring their guns onto campuses, but that provision was stripped from the measure.



Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards's office didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.

