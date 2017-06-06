Lawmakers: Louisiana students should get to carry sunscreen

BATON ROUGE - Students shouldn't need a doctor's permission or their school's blessing to bring sunblock to Louisiana public schools.



That's the decision of state lawmakers, who sent a bill authorizing Louisiana's public school students to carry sunscreen at school, to the governor for consideration.



The House gave final passage to the measure Tuesday with an 87-0 vote. The legislation spells out that a student "may possess and self-apply sunscreen" at school, on a school bus or at a school function.



Ville Platte Rep. Bernard LeBas, a Democrat, says he sponsored the bill as a cancer-fighting measure and to address sunscreen allowances that vary from school district to district.



The National Conference of State Legislatures says at least seven other states have adopted similar legislation in recent years.