Lawmakers: Louisiana ban on switchblades should disappear

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana lawmakers have agreed to lift the state's little-known ban on switchblade knives.

Senators voted 21-11 Wednesday for the proposal by Rep. Mark Wright, a Covington Republican, sending it to the governor's desk.

That was one vote more than was needed for final legislative passage.

House lawmakers earlier backed the measure in an 83-0 vote. Current law prohibits the ownership, possession or use of a switchblade in Louisiana or a similar spring-loaded knife, except for law enforcement officers.

Wright says Louisiana is one of only a handful of states that has such a 1950s-era ban on switchblades still in law. He says most states that once had the bans have scrapped their similar laws.

Gov. John Bel Edwards hasn't taken a position on the bill.