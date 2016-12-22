Lawmakers looking to make video poker for truck stops easier

BATON ROUGE- Lawmakers are proposing to make it easier for truck stops to do business.



For a truck stop to have video poker, it matters how much fuel it sells.



It is the responsibility of the truck stop to keep an eye on their fuel sales and report them, however it can be burdensome for some.



Lawmakers are now looking to require those fuel reports less often.



It’s a good thing administratively,” Tiffany Rivet, of Grand Isle Truck Stop in Port Allen, said.



“It might make things easier on our part just internally and for our own record keeping,” Rivet said.



The proposal would also allow for truck stops to count alternative fuels in their sales.



Additionally, a truck stop with video poker is required to operate a restaurant seven day a week.



Another bill would allow for truck stops to close those restaurants on Sundays.



Regardless of the proposals, according to Rivet, the truck stop is just trying to run a good business at the end of the day.



“We are trying to be efficient in every way we can, we are trying to look for ways to bring jobs to the area and every area we are in.”