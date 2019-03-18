43°
Lawmakers look to regulate drone use with handful of bills

2 years 10 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, April 26 2016 Apr 26, 2016 April 26, 2016 8:22 AM April 26, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Megan Trimble

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana lawmakers are making a bipartisan push to regulate drones, an area where developing technology meets privacy concerns.

A number of proposals under consideration would criminalize drone trespassing, outline surveillance and privacy laws and establish registration and licensing guidelines.

Baton Rouge Sen. Dan Claitor, a Republican, has tried unsuccessfully to enact drone regulations. He's back again this year, saying drones are "showing up on people's radar better now" as the technology has become cheaper.

Some hobbyists fly the unmanned aircraft systems, but people also use them in a number of industries from movie production to utility inspection.

Backers of the proposals say creation of statewide drone regulations will secure public and private property. Most of the measures have met little resistance so far, though none have reached final passage.

