Lawmakers hope to end special session Sunday night

2 hours 8 minutes 4 seconds ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 June 22, 2018 6:00 PM June 22, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE (AP) - Louisiana's legislative leaders believe they may be able to wrap up the state's latest special session on Sunday night.
  
House passage of a tax deal on Friday has paved the way for that possibility.
  
The House agreed to renew 0.45 percent of a 1 percent sales tax that expires July 1, to stave off deep budget cuts.
  
Republican Senate President John Alario says he expects the Senate to approve the tax measure without changes - so, it won't have to return to the House for a second vote.
  
Alario says senators might rewrite the budget bill to spend the $463 million the tax would raise. But he says he thinks the changes will be easy to work out with the House.
  
Lawmakers have gathered for four legislative sessions this year.
  

