Lawmakers extend La. domestic abuse laws to dating partners

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's lawmakers have agreed to widen the state's domestic abuse laws to cover dating partners.



The proposal by Rep. Helena Moreno, a New Orleans Democrat, would create the crimes of battery of a dating partner and aggravated assault upon a dating partner, with varying penalties.



The House gave final passage to the measure with a 67-31 vote Sunday, sending it to Gov. John Bel Edwards for his consideration.



The bill is partly a response to domestic violence incidents involving a state senator who resigned this year rather than face likely removal. Troy Brown pleaded no contest twice to misdemeanor charges involving abuse against his wife and his girlfriend. His sentencing could have been tougher if the proposed law had been in place.