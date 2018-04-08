Lawmakers continue fight against hazing with new proposed bill

BATON ROUGE- Following the death of an LSU freshman last year, lawmakers are continuing the fight against hazing on college campuses.

One of the top conversations at the capitol this session has been hazing, and how to combat it. Representative Steve Carter is now taking steps to cut it from campus.

"This one has hit home. There's no excuse for it in my opinion," Carter told WBRZ. "When alcohol is involved, or drugs, or physical abuse, or what have you... that's not a place for anything to occur."

Carter has taken on the issue at the request of Governor John Bel Edwards. His bill follows fellow legislator Nancy Landry's "Max Gruver Act" that is looking to stiffen hazing penalties.

"I think this is a good bill that will dovetail into what Representative Landry is doing," Carter said.

While Landry's bill is focused on punishment, Carters' centers on a different aspect.

"This bill is simply a bill that is gonna educate youngsters when they get on campus."

As Landry's bill heads to the Senate, Carter is also receiving input from Gruver's parents who have been an integral part of the process.

Carter was once a fraternity member himself at LSU. He says while his chapter did not haze, he'd heard of others that did. And even as the campus landscape has changed, all these years later, hazing still has to be dealt with. He's hoping the bill will do just that.

"To make sure they are aware, all students are aware in the event that they are hazed, or think that they are hazed, there is a reporting process. And to make sure that this never happens again."

Carter says he expects the bill to be heard in the committee this week.