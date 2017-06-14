Lawmakers at State Capitol disturbed about D.C. shooting, some events canceled

BATON ROUGE – State lawmakers were rattled with news of the shooting of U.S. Congressman Steve Scalise Wednesday.

Scalise, the House Majority Whip, represents Louisiana's New Orleans-area congressional district and was a former member of both the Louisiana State House and Senate. His colleagues in various levels of government expressed their concern Wednesday morning. Click HERE to read remarks.

VIDEO: State lawmakers hold prayer service at State Capitol Wednesday; Watch the prayer service HERE

At the State Capitol, talk of the state budget was overshadowed by chatter of the shooting earlier Wednesday. Scalise was shot in the hip at a congressional softball event.

Rep. Cameron Henry of Jefferson Parish left the capitol and was headed to Washington. He and Scalise are friends, the Associated Press reported.

Other members of state government took to Twitter to share their support for Scalise, who should survive the shooting.

@SteveScalise is my friend & my congressman. I pray for him and all others injured in this act of violence to fully recover @GeauxScalise ???? — Norby Chabert (@NorbNolty) June 14, 2017

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards canceled a ceremony that was set to celebrate the passing of criminal justice bills due to the shooting.

