Lawmakers ask for deeper dive into Angola prison rodeo finances

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana state lawmakers have asked auditors to review a decade of financial documents from the prison rodeo held at the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola.



The request to Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera was lodged Tuesday by the Legislative Audit Advisory Council. The scrutiny comes after an audit released in January by Purpera's office found extensive financial problems at the Angola prison.



Among the findings, auditors said more than $6 million generated by the prison rodeo in 2014 and 2015 wasn't deposited in the state treasury or included in the annual corrections department budget as required.



Lawmakers want Purpera's office to determine if other dollars weren't properly documented and where they went.



Former Angola warden Burl Cain resigned in January 2016 after two decades in charge, amid allegations of management misconduct.