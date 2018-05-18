Lawmakers agree to spending plan for Louisiana excess cash

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana lawmakers have agreed to spending plans for millions in unbudgeted cash from the last two budget years.



Nearly $89 million would pay down a debt owed to the managed-care companies that oversee services for most of Louisiana's Medicaid patients. More than $50 million would pay off legal judgments against the state.



Another $12 million would lessen state retirement debt. More than $21 million would pay FEMA for part of Louisiana's share of ongoing disaster recovery efforts. Other dollars would cover obligations to economic development commitments by the state.



The final plan won support Friday with a 92-0 House vote and a 35-1 Senate vote.



The money includes a surplus left from the budget year that ended June 30 and unspent money from this year.